Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.