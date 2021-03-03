Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

