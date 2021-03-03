Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REMYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

REMYY opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

