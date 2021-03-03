Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

RF stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

