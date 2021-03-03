Reef (REEF) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Reef has a market cap of $109.68 million and approximately $156.13 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00779827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

