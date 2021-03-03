Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $80.27. Approximately 1,742,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,623,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

