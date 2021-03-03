Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 93,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

