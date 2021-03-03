Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

