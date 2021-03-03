Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI):

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$116.00 to C$127.00.

2/22/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$111.00.

1/7/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$126.00 to C$124.00.

TSE TRI traded down C$1.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,611. The firm has a market cap of C$54.81 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

