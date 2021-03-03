Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($647.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Kering was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Kering was given a new €544.00 ($640.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Kering was given a new €544.00 ($640.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Kering was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KER opened at €557.90 ($656.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €545.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €561.12. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

