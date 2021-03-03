Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $11.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

