Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £325.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

