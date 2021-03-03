Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £325.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).
