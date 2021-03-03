Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

RC stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ready Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

