Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Up to $203.00

Shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65), but opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Reach plc (RCH.L) shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 851,720 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Reach plc (RCH.L)’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Reach plc (RCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

About Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

