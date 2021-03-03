RE Advisers Corp Sells 800 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

