RE Advisers Corp Has $2.91 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.17% of Knowles worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

