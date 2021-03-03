Raymond James Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $309.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $327.00 to $309.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $246.33 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,642.09 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

