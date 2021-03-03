Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 155.2% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

