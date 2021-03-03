Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 155.2% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REEMF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
See Also: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.