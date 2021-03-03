RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $24,550.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

