RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $21,810.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $24,550.00.
RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.03.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.
