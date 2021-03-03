Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,020. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,503,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

