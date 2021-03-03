Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Ranpak has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

