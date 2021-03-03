Randy L. Pigg Sells 216 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

