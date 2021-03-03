Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.