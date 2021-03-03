Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.13

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 6005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

