Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Up 14.5%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.47. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

