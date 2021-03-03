Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $875.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Radius Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

