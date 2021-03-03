Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

