Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,277 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

