Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

