Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

