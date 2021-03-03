Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

