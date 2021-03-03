Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

