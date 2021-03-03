Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.