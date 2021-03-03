Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,624,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £35.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.51.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.