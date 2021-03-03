QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

