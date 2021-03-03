QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.27

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.