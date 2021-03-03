Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Increased by B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Cinemark stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

