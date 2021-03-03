Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIY opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

