Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

