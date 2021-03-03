Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).
ABNB stock opened at $189.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.16. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
