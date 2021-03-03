Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.12.

ABNB stock opened at $189.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.16. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

