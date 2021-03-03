Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WW stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

