Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Reduced by Analyst

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $21.76 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

