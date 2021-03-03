Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Increased by Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

