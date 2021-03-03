Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issued By Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

