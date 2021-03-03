Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Greif, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $15,118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

