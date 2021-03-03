Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $637,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.