Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Raised by Analyst

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

