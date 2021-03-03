Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Stericycle stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.