Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increased by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of STN opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

