Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

